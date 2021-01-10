ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CFC vs OFC Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will look forward to clinching winning points after a three-game drought in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, where they go up against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday, January 10.

Csaba Laszlo would want to better the condition of his side as they sit on the eighth spot after having played in nine matches. With their last three games ending up in two ties and one loss, Chennaiyin would give their all to win in Sunday’s game.

The Odisha team, on the other hand, sit on the last spot of the points table having played 9 games and scoring only 5 points. One point of confidence would be their last match in which Stuart Baxter’s men defeated the Kerala Blasters by 4-2.

The ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 5 pm IST on Sunday.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jacobt Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor (C), Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio