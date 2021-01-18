ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CFC vs SCEB Telecast, Team News

In a clash between two fairly consistent sides of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC will square off against SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday, January 18.

The former ISL champions Chennaiyin will aim to continue their push for another spot in the upcoming playoffs in this ISL season. Csaba Laszlo’s side currently occupy the fifth position on the ISL points table with 14 points from 11 matches.

On the other hand, debutants SC East Bengal have found it tough to get going in their maiden ISL season. Robbie Fowler’s side are currently down below in the ninth place with 11 points from the same number of games as their opponents.

With a positive streak of results for both clubs in their recent fixtures, they will aim to give their all.

Chennaiyin FC will miss the services of Rafael Crivellaro due to an injury. While, Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova will be unable to play for SC East Bengal.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match start?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match will be played on January 18 (Monday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match be played?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match begin?

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match will kick-off at 7:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Meme Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Goncalves

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare