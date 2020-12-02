ISL 2020-21: Danny Fox Doubtful for SC East Bengal's Next Match against NorthEast United FC

SC East Bengal captain Danny Fox could be in doubt for their next game against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL). Fox had gone down in the second minute of their previous match against Mumbai City and was eventually substituted five minutes later.

"We are not sure about his injury status. Hopefully, we'll be able to find out in the next two days about the extent of the injury," East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant told the club's website on Wednesday.

"It's too early to say anything. His leg is a bit sore now, but he is due to go for a scan. We don't have the exact information right now."

Grant also said that Welsh forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who East Bengal had signed from Australia side Brisbane Roar before the start of the season, should be back "shortly". Amadi-Holloway had twister his ankle during pre-season.

"Aaron twisted his ankle during pre-season training. It can happen to anyone and it has happened to him. It was probably because of the pitch. He should be back shortly," he said.

Additionally, Grant said, that midfielder Loken Meitei, who played in their season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan, has also sustained an injury.

"(He) has sustained some sort of a tear. He had been training well, so the boy is really upset. We're not sure as to how long he will be out of action. But he has been hitting the gym every day and will give himself the best chance to come back as early as possibl," said Grant.