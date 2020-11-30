ISL 2020-21: FC Goa and NorthEast United FC Coaches Involved in Ugly Confrontation at Touchline

FC Goa are yet to register a win after three games in Indian Super League 2020-21 and the pressure showed on the team's head coach Juan Ferrando on Monday when he got into an ugly confrontation with NorthEast United FC coach Gerard Nus at the touchline. Ferrando is replacing Sergio Lobera at FC Goa after the team achieved success in terms of trophies and style of play under the latter. Ferrando has the responsibility to guiding Goa to further heights but that is yet to show in Goa's results, despite displaying a good style of play.

On Monday, FC Goa found it difficult to break down NorthEast United FC's defence despite having majority of ball possession and only after NorthEast United took a lead in the 40th minute, did they find an equaliser three minutes later. FC Goa kept pushing in the second half but were unable to penetrate the NorthEast box and the tension made it way to the touchline.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The confrontation between the two coaches happened around the 80th minute mark when Nus was waiting to make his substitution. Ferrando was arguing with the fourth official and made a move towards Nus' technical area when the NorthEast United coach, the youngest in the league, lost his cool at home. The staff from both the teams and FC Goa captain Edu Bedia had to come forward to break the two apart. Both were booked for the same.

The scenes turned uglier close to the stoppage time when Nus was seemingly having an argument with someone on FC Goa's bench with his back towards the pitch. Alberto Noguera, who came to collect the ball for a throw-in, pushed Nus, who lost his balance and turned around and fell to the ground. Ferrando, who seemingly considered Nus as play-acting, reacted by laughing at Nus and clapping towards him.

However, after the match, Ferrando went towards the NorthEast bench and had the fist bump with Nus.

After the match, when Nus was questioned about the incident, he joked and said, "Basically, I don't know (about the altercation with Juan Ferrando on the touchline). I think he was interested in joining NorthEast United as he was coming to our side."

Ferrando, on the other hand, said he would prefer not to talk about the incident and have a face-to-face conversation with Nus about it.