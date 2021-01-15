News18 Logo

Dheeraj Singh , Deshorn Brown and Xisco Hernandez (Photo Credit: ISL)

ISL Transfer News: ATK Mohun Bagan's Dheeraj Singh moved to FC Goa as Bengaluru FC brought in Xisco Hernandez as Deshorn Brown moved to NorthEast United FC.

FC Goa have signed goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh from ATK Mohun Bagan as Bengaluru FC got Xisco Hernandez till the end of the season as a replacement for Deshorn Brown, who moved to fellow Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC.

According to a report in TOI, Dheeraj has signed a three-year deal with the Gaurs. The reports also added that the move was made after FC Goa failed to agree a long-term contract with Mohammed Nawaz.

Dheeraj, who was a shining light for the Indian U-17 team at the FIFA World Cup in 2017, made his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters and played for Indian Arrows in the I-League. Since moving to ATK, he made just one appearance and has largely featured on the bench for ATKMB.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

“The transfer works well for Goa and that’s one reason why the club did not hesitate to pay a transfer fee to get him. He’s young and with a long-term deal in place, Goa will feel assured,” TOI quoted a source close to the development.

The Highlanders were forced to make a move for Deshorn Brown after Kwesi Appiah, who made eight appearances this season, picked up an injury and is likely to miss the 2020-21 ISL season.

Bengaluru FC, in turn, brought back Xisco as Brown's replacement.

There was more transfer activity from Bengaluru as Ajay Chhetri joined SC East Bengal on loan till the end of the current season.


