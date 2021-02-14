ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Skipper Edu Bedia Could Miss Rest of Season after Footage Shows Him 'Biting' Deepak Tangri

FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia could miss the rest of the Indian Super League season after video footage emerged of him 'biting' Chennaiyin FC midfielder Deepak Tangri in the dying moments of the match.

The incident occurred on the 95th minute of the match when Deepak Tangri and the Edu Bedia went for the ball and the CFC player fell on top of him. When the Indian was trying to get up, the Spanish midfielder bit according to the video footage.

After the match, when Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo was asked about the incident, he said: "You have to ask Deepak Tangri what happened there with Edu Bedia."

According to Article 49 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, which is 'misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials' -- (49.d) at least two matches for assaulting (elbowing, punching, kicking etc.) an opponent or a person other than a match official; (49.e) at least six matches for spitting at an opponent or a person other than a match official.

Reports suggest that Chennaiyin FC have complained about FC Goa captain Edu Bedia to the AIFF and provided evidence. According to Article 78 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, "the committee can sanction serious infringements which have escaped the match officials’ attention."

Ishan Pandita's fourth goal of the season handed FC Goa a point as they held Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in the Indian Super League on Saturday. It continued Pandita's incredible run — his four goals came from bit-part roles over seven games. The draw was Goa's sixth draw in a row and moved them to third place past Hyderabad FC.

Chennaiyin started the match as the stronger of the two teams and took the lead in the match on the 13th minute as Jakub Sylvestr wriggled past the Goa defence and slotted home past a helpless Dheeraj Singh.

However, Chennaiyin's lead lasted less than six minutes. Goa went looking for the equaliser and were awarded a penalty after Eli Sabia, was ruled to have handled the ball while fighting to get to a cross with Igor Angulo. There was some drama as Angulo slotted home the penalty only for the referee to order him to retake it. But the Spaniard made no mistake the second time as he dragged his team back to level terms.

Chennaiyin's endeavour yielded fruits in the second half as they took the lead again after a miscommunication between Moirangthem and his defenders. The young goalkeeper came out for the ball only to run into one of his defenders. The ball found its way to an unmarked Lallianzuala Chhangte who made no mistake from close range.

It looked like Goa would rue that mistake as the match went into injury time without them looking like finding an equaliser. However, Pandita, who came on for Alexander Jesuraj in the 66th minute, was played through by Alberto Noguera, scored in the second minute of extra time and the Indian made no mistake with his finish.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando was happy with the contribution of Ishan Pandita, who scored yet another late goal to earn a point for his team. “I am happy for Ishan because when we need a plan B, he goes in and helps the team. He knows that the team believes in him,” Ferrando said.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo commended the spirit of his players following their 1-0 loss against Jamshedpur FC in the game before. “I am proud of my team because after the loss against Jamshedpur we came back strong. No one expected that we would play like that. This shows that we are a football team who are together and we will fight till the end,” he said.