ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Skipper Edu Bedia Issued Show Cause Notice by AIFF

FC Goa captain Edu Bedia has been issued a Show Cause Notice by All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for an injury-time incident during their match against Chennaiyin FC played on Saturday 13th February at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Bedia was reported of 'unsporting behaviour towards CFC player Deepak Tangri.' The Committee has given the Spaniard time till 17th February to submit a reply.

The player, who was shown a yellow card for the offence is suspended for FC Goa's next assignment against Odisha FC on Wednesday, after picking his fourth caution of the season.

On Monday, SC East Bengal's high-profile English coach Robbie Fowler was again show-caused by the AIFF on charges of using abusive language against rival players after his side's Indian Super League match last week. Fowler currently is serving a four-match ban after being found guilty of making "insulting" remarks against Indian referees.

The latest incident is related to a post-game altercation Fowler had with the players of Hyderabad FC on Friday last at Tilak Maidan Stadium at Vasco. The match, which Fowler watched from the stands, had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Last week, Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous was served with a Show Cause Notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his unsavoury behaviour/remark towards match officials in the game against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL).