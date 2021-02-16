ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Skipper Edu Bedia Issued Show Cause Notice by AIFF
Edu Bedia (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Edu Bedia was reported of 'unsporting behaviour' towards CFC player Deepak Tangri.
- News18 Sports
- Last Updated: February 16, 2021, 13:12 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Bedia was reported of 'unsporting behaviour towards CFC player Deepak Tangri.' The Committee has given the Spaniard time till 17th February to submit a reply.
The player, who was shown a yellow card for the offence is suspended for FC Goa's next assignment against Odisha FC on Wednesday, after picking his fourth caution of the season.
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Skipper Edu Bedia Could Miss Rest of Season after Footage Shows Him 'Biting' Deepak Tangri
On Monday, SC East Bengal's high-profile English coach Robbie Fowler was again show-caused by the AIFF on charges of using abusive language against rival players after his side's Indian Super League match last week. Fowler currently is serving a four-match ban after being found guilty of making "insulting" remarks against Indian referees.
The latest incident is related to a post-game altercation Fowler had with the players of Hyderabad FC on Friday last at Tilak Maidan Stadium at Vasco. The match, which Fowler watched from the stands, had ended in a 1-1 draw.
Last week, Mumbai City FC player Hugo Boumous was served with a Show Cause Notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his unsavoury behaviour/remark towards match officials in the game against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL).