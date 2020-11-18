ISL 2020-21: FC Goa – Team Squad, Full Fixture, Live Streaming

FC Goa will start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 campaign with a game against Bengaluru FC on Sunday November 22, at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Guars will enjoy home advantage throughout the season as it is being entirely played in Goa due to the pandemic restrictions. FC Goa have been one of the original eight teams since the inception of the ISL and have been one of the consistent performers in the league. In the last six seasons, the club have reached the final on two and the playoffs on three occasions. However, the title remains elusive and out of reach for them so far.

With a bulk of Goa’s players including former captain Mandar Rao Dessai and head coach Sergio Lobera’s move to Mumbai City FC, the club have witnessed an exodus of overseas players follow suit.

The Gaurs will be headed by a new Spanish head coach Juan Fernando and with him, the team will have a strong presence of his countrymen. They include centre forward Igor Angulo, defender Ivan Gonzalez and former Atletico Madrid B players Alberto Nogueraand and Jorge Ortiz. Australian defender Jones Donachie too has been roped in on loan from Newcastle Jets.

The Indian roster includes mainstays Lenny Rodrigues, Mohammad Nawaz, Brandon Frenandes and Seriton Fernandes. Redeem Tlang from NorthEast United is the only big Indian signing for the club.

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Full squad:

Goalkeepers - Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas

Defenders - Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama

Midfielders - Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe

Forwards - Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Team fixtures:

Sunday, November 22 – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, November 25 – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Monday, November 30 – FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 6 – FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 12 – FC Goa vs Odisha FC at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 16 – FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 19 – FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 23 – FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 30 – FC Goa vs Hyderabad at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – FC Goa vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan, 7:30 pm

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa Live Streaming:

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.