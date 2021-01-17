ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match 62 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch FCG vs ATKMB Telecast, Team News

Concluding the weekend at an exciting evening, Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will witness two in-form sides FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns against each other at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday, January 17. The match is schedule to begin at 7.30pm IST.

The Gaurs, sitting at the third standing, are just two points behind their opponents. Winning today’s match will lead them to the second position in the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team are coming to the outing at the back of 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, lost their previous match to table-leaders Mumbai City FC. However, they have secured the second standing in the league table, with 20 points in 10 matches.

When will the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match start?

The FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played on January 17 (Sunday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match be played?

The FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match begin?

The FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Naveen Kumar (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna