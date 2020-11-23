ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 5 Talking Points: Brandon Fernandes Impact, Bengaluru's Conservative Approach

An Indian Super League game against Bengaluru FC is not something that FC Goa have fancied much over the years. Bengaluru had emerged victorious on five occasions in the match-up with FC Goa registered just a single win. However, with a new coach came new spirit, which saw the Gaurs erase a two-goal deficit against the Bengaluru defence to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Fatorda Stadium to begin their season on an encouraging note.

Bengaluru FC's new signing Cleiton Silva scored their first goal in the 27th minute and then they doubled their lead in the 57th minute through Juanan. However, a change in system for both teams then ensued and FC Goa carved out two goals in three minutes with Brandon Fernandes pulling the strings and Igor Angulo finishing with his boot.

Here are the five talking points from the entertaining clash:

BRANDON FERNANDES IMPACT

Brandon Fernandes, who was the most impactful Indian player last season, was not part of the starting line-up against Bengaluru FC. Coach Juan Ferrando later explained that the Goan, who had incurred a knee injury in the semi-finals last season, had been working with the physios and starting training a couple of weeks later than the rest of the squad.

However, he was brought on in the 57th minute and despite Bengaluru scoring immediately after, he turned the game on its head post the 65th-minute mark following a couple of more substitutions.

As soon as Brandon settled down, he was able to find those crucial passes towards the right and centre and was able to create the play for Igor Angulo up front along with Jorge Ortiz. Bradon was at the heart of both the goals that FC Goa scored - with a defence-splitting pass towards Ortiz in the build-up to the first goal and another incisive pass to Alexander Romario Jesuraj to create the second.

Throughout the second half, Brandon showed great quality on the ball and helped by the movement of Ortiz, Alberto Noguera and Romario around him, he was able to shine through in the middle.

FERRANDO THINKING ON HIS FEET

Ferrando showed against Bengaluru FC on Sunday that he was a quick thinker. He first made like-for-like substitutions in No.10 Brandon replacing Princeton and Romario taking Seimenlen Doungel's place on the pitch in the 57th minute. Bengaluru FC, however, scored immediately after. Following their second goal, Bengaluru introduced Rahul Bheke to tighten up the defensive line but that is when Ferrando changed the system to break the box-like defensive line that the Blues created.

Ferrando then brought on another No.10 in Noguera in place of centre-back James Donachie and sent in centre-back Aibanbha Dohling to replace defensive midfielder Lenny Rodriguez.

By throwing in two No.10s with Ortiz on the left and Romario on the right, Ferrando made FC Goa top-heavy. Noguera and Ortiz switching places according to the play helped them draw defenders away from Angulo. Also Ortiz took a more central role with the change in system and that did FC Goa even better. Brandon was then able to find space in between the defence with more options up front and the team was able to stitch together with their quality to get the draw.

BENGALURU'S SOLID DEFENCE

Any other team and Bengaluru FC would have most definitely walked away with a victory last night. Bengaluru FC is a team that is known for its watertight defence and that was on display on Sunday night as well. It was only for the quality of FC Goa and Ferrando's attacking change in system that enabled the Gaurs to break through.

Bengaluru FC had a box-like defensive line, which was shutting down pretty much all channels up front. On top of that, Angulo is not the kind of striker that would come deep and try and take the ball up so as long as Bengaluru were cutting the supply to the Spaniard, they were good.

For the entirety of the match, Bengaluru let FC Goa have the ball and played with quick interchange in play or relied on set pieces to yield results for them. If Bengaluru can manage to keep their defence tight, they are most likely to make the playoffs.

CAN CONSERVATIVE APPROACH GET THE TITLE?

It would not be wrong to say that Bengaluru FC were conservative against FC Goa. Despite a few breakthroughs, Bengaluru's dependence on set piece to yield a goal or two was evident. That was their game plan. They shut tight starting from the midfield and looked for a moment or two to make the difference.

It was a good strategy, one that kept out FC Goa for 60 minutes. Following the second goal, they introduced Rahul Bheke to shore up the defence even more. Then they took out striker Cleiton Silva and sent in defender Pratik Chaudhari, which enabled Ashique Kuruniyan to go up front. Then Dimas Delgado coming up was also for a strong presence in front of Pratik in the midfield. Their only attacking change in its real sense was a like-for-like change when Leon Augustine replaced Sunil Chhetri.

Between the first and second goals, Bengaluru FC were playing almost eight people in defensive positions. After the second, they threw almost everyone in defence with only Deshorn Brown in front.

That did help Bengaluru contain the damage and get the draw, and in tight match situations, Bengaluru have always shown their ability to defend their lead. While that approach can surely get them into the playoffs, can such conservativeness yield the title?

IGOR ANGULO

Angulo was brought in by FC Goa to fill in the big shoes of Ferran Corominas who scored goals after goals for the Gaurs in the past three seasons. Despite a start of offsides, Angulo showed he was more than capable of leading the Goa attack. Bengaluru FC were keeping a tight line at the back and Angulo, being a bit slow, was trying to gain advantage and release himself through, which also led to a number of offsides.

However, when Angulo did get on the right side of the line, he was extremely dangerous. He had three shots on goal and scored two of them. His movement in the final third to get himself in positions to score is exemplary. On top of that he showed great instinct and improvisation, when he twisted his body to get his first attempt on goal and then chested in the second goal from what was a slightly awkward position.

The Spaniard showed promise and as FC Goa train together and get more and more well-oiled as a team, he can be deadly.