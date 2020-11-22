ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch LiveTelecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the third outing of the ongoing ISL 2020-21, FC Goa will host Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa at 7.30pm IST on Sunday, November 22. Both the teams couldn't make it to the ISL Final last season, after losing their semi-final clashes. While FC Goa lost to Chennaiyin FC 5-6 on aggregate, Bengaluru FC faced defeat against ATK.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

FC Goa, however, had a glorious season last year, finishing as the league stage toppers and also the top goal-scorers, while Bengaluru FC earned praises for having the best defence. Looking back at their playing history, FC Goa have been able to defeat Bengaluru FC only once, while Bengaluru FC have beaten FC Goa five times, with one match concluding in a draw.

In the last season, both teams played out 1-1 draw at the Fatorda. FC Goa have an advantage of playing at their home ground, but with no fans. Bengaluru have added to their team and will hope to be more decisive in the final third.

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa probable starting line-up against Bengaluru FC: Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza; Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up against FC Goa: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match in India?

All the matches of the ISL 2020-21, including FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC outing will be live telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC?

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC live streaming can be viewed by football fans in India on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.