ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Match 33 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch FCG vs CFC Telecast, Team News

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will face off in Match 33 of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 today (Saturday). After winning back to back matches, Goa suffered a setback in their last game against one of the top teams, ATK Mohun Bagan. They would look to find back winning ways in the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have failed to win a single match after their impressive win in the opening game against Jamshedpur FC. With just five points, they are languishing at the eighth spot in the points table.

Goa stands a chance to break back into top 4 with a win, Chennaiyin would want to rise above as well. As far as the head-to-head is concerned, Goa has a slight advantage with nine wins compared to Chennaiyin’s seven out of their 17 encounters in the last seven seasons of ISL.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC start?

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played on December 19 (Saturday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jorge Ortiz, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Jakub Sylvestr