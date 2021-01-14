ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the Indian Super League 2020-21, both FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC have registered two wins, two losses and one draw each in the last five matches that they have played. Currently, FC Goa have 15 points while Jamshedpur FC have 13 points only. In their respective last matches, neither of the two teams were able to manage a win.

FC Goa’s previous match against SC East Bengal on January 6 ended in a draw after the two sides scored one goal each. Jamshedpur FC, on the contrary, lost the kick-off to Kerala Blasters by 2-3. The teams will have to gear up now as the countdown to the top 4 finalists has already begun.

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on January 14 at the Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa starting probable starting line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jorge Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Igor Angulo.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC starting probable starting line-up against FC Goa: TP Rehenesh (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav.

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.