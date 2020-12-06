ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Both FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have been winless in the ongoing ISL 2020-21. The two teams have played a total of three matches, out of which they have both lost one match each while the other two have been a draw. Both sides have a total of two points till now. ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters kick off is scheduled for Sunday December 6 at the Fatorda Stadium. The match will commence from 7:30 pm IST.

In the latest fixture, FC Goa faced NorthEast United FC on November 30 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Kerala Blasters , on the other hand, had a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC on November 29.

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa probable starting line-up against Kerala Blasters: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters probable starting line-up against FC Goa: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match in India?

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.