ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

FC Goa are gearing up to face NorthEast United FC in their third outing of Indian Super League 2020-21 to be played on Monday, November 30. While the NorthEast United have won a match previously, concluding another one at a draw, the Gaurs really need to put themselves together to move ahead in the ISL points table now.

FC Goa have lost their previous outing against Mumbai City FC, while their first outing against Bengaluru FC terminated in a draw. Juan Ferrando would want his team to show their best game as they play NorthEast United at 7pm at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. FC Goa will miss Redeem Tlang, who will remain out of the match after he picked a red card against Mumbai City FC.

The Higlanders, under Gerard Nus, have made an impressive start to their ISL campaign as they defeated Mumbai City FC and drawn against Kerala Blasters. Kwesi Appiah will be expected to deliver in tonight’s match as well.

In their previous clashes in the earlier seasons of ISL, NorthEast United FC have lost to FC Goa five times, while they could won just two games out of 12.

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa starting probable line-up against NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes; Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC starting probable line-up against FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC live telecast will be available on TV on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match?

Football fans in India can watch ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.