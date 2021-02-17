ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream 11 Fantasy Team: Know FC Goa vs Odisha FC Predicted Playing XI for Dream 11 Team

In Match 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa will host bottom-ranked Odisha FC on February 17, 2021, from 19:30 (7:30) PM IST. Ranked fourth in the ISL standings and in contention to make it to the elimination rounds, FC Goa's three vital points can make a massive difference in the ISL. FC Goa had a chance to claim three points in their previous fixture, but were held by a resilient Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw.

FC Goa have a chance at hand to grab three points against Odisha FC, who were handed a 1-3 loss by NorthEast United FC, who are ranked fifth on the ISL points table and also have 24 points. This is an opportunity that FC Goa cannot miss out on as a draw or loss could see NorthEast United FC claim the fourth spot.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Striker Igor Angulo has been crucial in front of goal for FC Goa as the forward has scored 12 goals in 16 fixtures so far and can also lead the race for the golden boot. ATK Mohun Bagan’s star striker Roy Krishna currently leads the race for the golden boot in the ISL 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals in 17 matches played so far. However, the hosts need to work on their defence, as they have conceded 21 goals so far and Odisha FC could look to spoil FC Goa’s run.

The hosts will look to rely on their star striker Igor Angulo once again to find the back of the net and ensure all three points are claimed. Alberto Noguera has also been vital in creating chances for the midfield and the strikers as FC Goa like to bring in numbers in the opposition’s half.

FCG vs OFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

FCG vs OFC ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Wednesday, February 17 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream 11 Fantasy Team

Captain: Alberto Noguera

Vice-Captain: Glan Martins

Goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor, Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Daneil Lahlimpuia

Strikers Bradden Inman, Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 Match 97 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-Up

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-Upvs Odisha FC: Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorje Ortiz, Gian Martins, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, Seriton Fernandes, Mohammad Nawaz (GK)

Odisha FC Predicted Predicted Starting Line-Up vs FC Goa: Bradden Inman, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Dsouza, Arshdeep Singh (GK)