ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC on Disney + Hotstar and Star Sports Network

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: In an exciting clash, fifth-ranked FC Goa take on bottom-ranked Odisha FC in Match 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The hosts FC Goa will look to secure three vital points in this upcoming fixture as a win will extend their lead over NorthEast United FC and consolidate their position at number four on the table.

FC Goa drew their last match against Chennaiyin FC which ended 2-2, whereas Odisha FC were handed their tenth loss in the league. While FC Goa will look to capatalise in this upcoming fixture, Odisha FC will look to cause troubles for the Gaurs. In their previous encounter, FC Goa managed to walk away with a narrow 1-0 victory over Odisha FC, with FC Goa star striker Igor Angulo once again delivering the goods. However, it is a must win fixture for FC Goa as a loss or a draw could see NorthEast United FC claim the fourth spot, with the elimination rounds closing in.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

It’s all to play for in this exciting and exhilarating clash as FC Goa hosts Odisha FC. Know all the details as to when, where and how you can watch the ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC live streaming online and TV telecast.

When is the ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match?

The ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match will be played on February 17, 2021, from 19:30 PM IST onwards.

Where is the ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match being played?

The ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match is being played live at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

How can I watch the ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match live streaming online?

The ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match will be live streamed online on Disney + Hotstar application and JIO TV app.

Where can I watch the ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match on TV?

The ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network. For English commentary, the ISL FC Goa vs Odisha match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD and HD. For Hindi commentary, the football match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 3. The ISL FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will also be telecasted in various regional languages as well such as Star Sports Bangala, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Marathi.

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Bradden Inman, Diego Mauricio