ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FCG vs SCEB Telecast, Team News

As the race for the Indian Super League (ISL) playoff heats up, FC Goa will square off against SC East Bengal in the 75th match of the ISL at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

The Gaurs are unbeaten in their last six games and drew their most recent match against Kerala Blasters FC. While the Kolkata side ended their seven-match unbeaten run with a narrow loss (0-1) against ISL table-toppers Mumbai City FC in their last match.

Going into the match, the hosts will miss the services of James Donachie, while Ivan Gonzalez remains suspended. SC East Bengal have no injury concerns yet.

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal fixture is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match start?

The match will be played on January 29 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring FC Goa vs SC East Bengal will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, Haobam Tomba Singh