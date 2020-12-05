ISL 2020-21: FC Goa's Alberto Noguera Offers Apology, Gets His Ban Overturned by AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has revoked its one-match suspension handed to FC Goa's Alberto Noguera for an incident involving him and NorthEast United FC coach Gerard Nus during an Indian Super League match after the player offered an apology.

After scrutinising video clippings, the AIFF body said it was convinced that Noguera, "for no justified reason deliberately", pushed NEUFC head coach Nus. "The Committee found the act 'to be most unbecoming and unsporting conduct' and ruled the Spanish player be suspended for one game immediately in accordance with the AIFF Disciplinary Code," the ISL said in a release.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

However, the club requested the Committee to review the incident and the subsequent decision while providing new video material and a letter of apology from the player to the NEUFC head coach.

ALSO READ | I'm Sure Officials Will do as Required, Says NorthEast United FC Coach on Noguera Incident

"The Committee, after being satisfied with the video footage and Noguera's explanation, has decided to alter its decision. "He is now eligible for selection in FC Goa's next ISL game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, 6th December," the release added.

ALSO READ | 'Proud FC Goa Head Coach' - Juan Ferrando Writes Emotional Note after Incident with Gerard Nus

In his apology, Noguera said "it was never his intention cause any bodily harm or show any form of disrespect". The player said he "was only trying to get the game started as soon as possible and the heat of the moment, along with the intensity of the game, got the better of him".