ISL 2020-21: FC Goa's Redeem Tlang Suspended for One Additional Game

FC Goa's winger Redeem Tlang has been handed an additional one-game suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Tlang's direct red card offence -- a high boot on MCFC''s Hernan Santana -- in November 25 match -- was referred to the AIFF body.

"Issuing a verdict on the player's reply to a show-cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent," ISL stated in a media release on Wednesday.

"While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the committee," it added.

The committee concluded that the 25-year-old committed 'serious misconduct'.

Tlang remains ineligible to feature in FC Goa's next game against Kerala Blasters FC to be played on December 6.