ISL 2020-21: FCG vs MFC, Match 6 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City Telecast, Team News

FC Goa will square off with Mumbai City FC in match six of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa on Wednesday, November 25. The ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm.

Juan Ferrando’s men will head into the fixture after a spectacular comeback with an interesting 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC in the previous outing at the same venue. They were behind after conceding two goals, but the Gaurs remarkably bounced back in the second half and made it 2-2 in the space of just 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, for head coach Sergio Lobero and few others in the side it will be the first they will be up against their former club. Mumbai City FC lost their opening fixture of the season 1-0 to NorthEast United FC. They had a slow approach in the game, however, despite losing their maiden ISL fixture, the reduced 10-man Mumbai City FC had more than 60 percent possession and kept passing the ball around without showing any intent of attack.

It will be an interesting match when both the sides meet for the first time in the seventh edition of the ISL.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa (FCG) vs Mumbai City FC (MFC) start?

The match will be played on November 25 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa (FCG) vs Mumbai City FC (MFC) be played?

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa (FCG) vs Mumbai City FC (MFC) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa (FCG) vs Mumbai City FC (MFC)?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa (FCG) vs Mumbai City FC (MFC)?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Playing XIs

FC Goa Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Seminlen Doungel, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC Possible Playing XI: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.