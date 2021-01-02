ISL 2020-21: Full League Fixtures Announced, Schedule for Playoffs to be Released Later

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Saturday announced the remaining 11 rounds of fixtures for the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL). The ongoing ISL kicked off on November 20, 2020, marking the return of major live sporting action in the country in coronavirus times.

ATK Mohun Bagan's historic Kolkata derby return leg fixture against SC East Bengal will take place on Friday, February 19, at the Fatorda. ATK Mohun Bagan will also be playing in the final league game of the season against Mumbai City FC when the league phase comes to a close on February 28, 2021.

In what has been an enthralling edition already, the second half of the season will commence from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, when NorthEast United FC play Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. There will further be seven double-headers in the remainder of the 55 league games of the season, all played on Sundays.

As the new year kicked in, ATK Mohun Bagan finished 2020 at the top of the table, closely followed by Mumbai City FC with the remaining nine teams posing a stiff challenge to topple them. It will be interesting to see how the fortunes change with each team having had a glimpse of their opponents’ firepower. Lots will be at stake with the top four positions for grab, including the most important League Winner’s Shield.

The schedule and venue for the playoffs and final will be announced at a later date.

On Saturday (January 2, 2021), Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters as they look to take back the top spot in the points table from ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai City FC have so far seemed like the team to beat this season even though ATK Mohun Bagan have also looked as solid as ever.

Last season's ISL Shield winners (league stage winners) FC Goa are currently third in the table with 14 points from nine games but have several teams like Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC very close on their heels.

At the moment, Mumbai City FC is the only team to be unbeaten in their last five games while all the other teams have lost at least a game in their last five encounters. The worst run is that of Odisha FC, who have lost four and drawn one game. Along with SC East Bengal, they are the only teams to have not registered a single win so far.

SC East Bengal are on a two-match draw streak and next play Odisha FC on Sunday, which should decide who stays bottom for now.