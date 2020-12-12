ISL 2020-21: Gerard Nus Bringing about the 'Red Revolution' at NorthEast United FC

Under a young and dynamic new head coach in Gerard Nus, NorthEast United FC have got off to an impressive start in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL), in stark contrast to the last season's fortunes. The Highlanders in five matches so far, have accumulated the same number of wins as last season and are placed third on the ISL table, yet to suffer a defeat.

When the ISL campaign kick-started, very few had tipped NorthEast United to challenge the heavyweights. Always touted underdogs in the competition, neutrals and pundits gave them very little chance. However, going by the performances they have put up so far, the Guwahati-based side have displayed they can beat any side on their day

"We are in the process of getting better every day as a team and also individually. I believe a lot in working and when you keep pushing, you get good results, in life or football," said Nus, who formerly worked with Rafael Benitez at Liverpool FC, while speaking to Indian Super League.

Nus, the youngest coach in this season's ISL, has successfully managed to mould his NorthEast United into his own identity – fearsome, tactically organised, and hard to break down.

The Highlanders have been efficient in both halves of the pitch. Opposition sides have found it hard to score against NorthEast United, with Nus' side registering two clean sheets so far – just one short of last season's tally. Meanwhile, in terms of scoring goals, they are joint-highest alongside table-toppers Mumbai City (8).