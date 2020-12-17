ISL 2020-21: 'Have Players in Dressing Room Crying' - FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Launches Scathing Attack on Refereeing, Schedule

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando tore into the referring and the Indian Super League scheduling after his side's 1-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday.

"A lot of people back in Spain watched this game and asked me if this is a joke. It's incredible. Even in our last game against Odisha FC two penalties were clear [which were not awarded]," Juan Ferrando said after the match.

"Even today, the penalty against Ortiz was clear. I have 20 players in the dressing room crying because they are hard-working. I don't have a lot of time. We have four games in 20 days. We don't have a lot of time and it is important for us to recover. In the end, now we know that the final score does not depend on us," the FC Goa head coach added.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Juan Ferrando said that his team has been subjected to a poor decision from the referees this season of the ISL.

In the 80th minute, FC Goa had a penalty shout as Jorge Ortiz Mendoza was put through on goal after a brilliant one-two with Igor Angulo but Carl McHugh tucked Ortiz's shirt from behind to put him off his stride and Arindam, naturally as a goalkeeper, had come forward to collect the ball. The referee decided against a penalty and pointed for a goal-kick.

Just as it looked like the game might be heading for a goalless draw, ATKMB got a penalty after Aiban Dohling mistimed a tackle on Krishna, who stepped up to power the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0 for ATK Mohun Bagan. That is how the game ended too.

"Not only today. It's been the same in the last 3-4-5 games [poor refereeing]. In two days we will be back here to play Chennaiyin FC. No time to recover. The final score does not depend on us and now everyone knows. It's repeating. Maybe everyone is laughing and making a joke but I am not so happy. We now decide what happens in the future about the league, if we decide to continue with these referees. You know what happened at the end," Juan said.

Juan Ferrando also expressed concerns about his FC Goa's schedule.

"Firstly about Brandon, he was ill for the last two days. It was a similar situation with Edu Bedia before the Odisha FC game. Brandon missed training and we decided to protect him. it's the same with Ortiz as well. We need to protect our players because we played last Saturday, played today, will play again on Saturday and then on next Wednesday."

"If we play everyone for 90 minutes, then we will surely have injuries in the future. For us, it is very important to protect the players. If we have five days between games, then no worries. But we don't have time and we need to protect Ortiz, Edu, Brandon and then next Sat we will need to protect another player because we play again on Wednesday. If I lose two-three foreign players to injuries then imagine what happens. They have contracts and are paid salaries to play and not stay in the hospital or in their rooms," he added.

"I am happy with all the players because they all worked hard but I am disappointed with the score," Juan Ferrando said.

ATK Mohun Bagan boss Antonio Lopez Habas was a happy man after getting back to winning ways.

"It was a very difficult match and a very tactical match. The opposition had lots of important players. We had doubts in our last matches needed to play confidently. Tactically, the team had a fantastic performance," Habas said.

Taking about ATKMB's next game, Habas said: "Bengaluru is a very difficult and competitive team. Our players were fantastic and now we will rest and re-organise and prepare for the next game. We have to evaluate if any players have injuries and if it is possible for them to recover."

David Williams lauded his teammate, Roy Krishna, saying: "I'm very happy for Roy [Krishna] and the team. We frustrated them [FC Goa] and did not let them play which was part of our gameplan. We stuck to what we were told to do and we got the result. I think we're going in the right direction."