ISL 2020-21: How to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After a shocking setback in the last match against NorthEast United, ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next match against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Sunday. They have been on and off lately, having won twice and lost twice in the last five matches. These losses have left them well behind the table toppers Mumbai City. Even if they win the next match, they will be quite behind Mumbai and will need to consistently perform well in the remaining season to have a chance at overtaking them.

Kerala, on the other hand, have shown some signs of improvement lately but they are still far behind most of the teams at the ninth position with just 15 points. Good thing about them is that they haven’t lost in the last five matches and won twice, so it must give them the much needed confidence for the matches to follow. They are well aware that they face a tough opponent in the next match and will have to be at their very best to have a chance. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

How to livestream ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches which are being played behind closed doors can be watched on Star Sports network on TV. The match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

You can subscribe to one of the following two plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP to enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number to sign in

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan: VIP or Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match

The ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.