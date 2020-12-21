ISL 2020-21: How to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to take the top spot when they face reigning champions Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Monday, December 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Both sides are separated by just one point on the ISL 2020-21 points table. ATK Mohun Bagan currently sit second on the table. The team have 13 points from six games, while Bengaluru FC are third with 12 points. Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of a victory.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been winning their games with slender margins so far. The Mariners have defeated Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, and FC Goa. However, they lost to Jamshedpur FC and their only draw so far has come against Hyderabad FC.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC had a slow start this season. The Blues drew their first two games with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, before defeating Chennaiyin FC. They drew again with NorthEast United FC before capping two back-to-back wins over Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC.

This is a debut season for ATK Mohun Bagan, which was formed with the merger between Mohun Bagan and former ISL side ATK. ATK and Bengaluru FC have locked horns on eight occasions previously with Bengaluru winning on five occasions and ATK twice, while a single game ended in a draw.

The Blues have also played against Mohun Bagan FC on 10 occasions. Mohun Bagan have won five games against Bengaluru FC, while the Blues have won two. Three fixtures between them ended in a draw.

The football fans, who will not be able to attend the ISL 2020-21 matches as live audience, can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. To do the same, the football enthusiasts will have to buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription: VIP or Premium. One year of VIP and Premium comes at Rs 399 and Rs 1,499, respectively. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium, which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV as well. They will have to download the Jio TV app to enjoy the live streaming on their smartphone.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC game on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app downloaded on your smartphone

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice out of Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.