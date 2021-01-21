ISL 2020-21: How to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to cement their place in the top four of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, January 21. The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into his encounter on the back of a loss and a draw in their last couple of matches. The Kolkata giants have been one of the most consistent sides with a strong defense unit since the start of the season. The Mariners currently occupy the second place in the standings with 21 points from 11 games.

Meanwhile, two-time ISL champions, after a slow start in this ISL edition, have started to move upwards on the points table. The Marina Machans are currently placed sixth in the table and need three points to enter the top four, as they have garnered 15 points from 12 games so far.

Both sides clashed earlier this season in which they shared points in a goalless fixture.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played behind closed doors due restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans can enjoy the live broadcast and streaming on Disney + Hotstar if they opt to purchase a subscription plan. Football enthusiasts can either buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 or a Premium option at Rs 1,499. While a monthly plan is priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match on Disney+ Hotstar:

1. Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your mobile device.

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app.

3. Register on the app with requisite details

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan.

5. The live streaming of the match can be enjoyed from the app’s sports section.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.