ISL 2020-21: How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

In a clash of the titans like fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday, December 16. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football enthusiasts can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

ATK Mohun Bagan had a tremendous start to the season as they comfortably won their first three games. However, Antonio Habas’ men slipped from the top position after going winless in their last two outings. The Mariners are now placed third on the points table with 10 points from five games. They will aim to get their mojo back when they take on an in-form FC Goa today evening.

Meanwhile, FC Goa opened the season with a close 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. In the next two games, they slumped to a loss and a draw against Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC. However, Juan Ferrando’s men finally hit form as they won the following two games against Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 and Odisha FC 1-0. The Gaurs currently occupy the sixth spot with eight points to their name.

A win for Mohun Bagan will take them to the top of the standings while a win for FC Goa will allow them to jump two places ahead from sixth.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. For one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499, respectively. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. To do the same, the customers will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone and recharge their phone with selected Jio Prepaid offers.

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.