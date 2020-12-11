ISL 2020-21: How to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Hyderabad FC in the 24th match of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Friday at Fatorda Stadium. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will commence at 7.30 pm.

In their previous game, ATK Mohun Bagan lost 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC. It was their first defeat of the season. ATK Mohun Bagan are standing at the third position on the ISL 2020-21 points table with nine points. They have won three of the four matches they have played so far in the ISL 2020-21.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC played their last game against Jamshedpur FC. The match ended in a draw as both the teams scored one goal each. They are placed at the seventh spot in the standings with five points. Hyderabad FC have won one of the three games they have played as of now in this season. Their remaining matches have ended in draws.

This will be the first time when ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be taking on each other.

