ISL 2020-21: How to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to extend their blazing form when they take on a formidable ATK Mohun Bagan in the India Super League (ISL) 2020-21 clash on Monday, January 11. The ISL 2020-21 game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

Current ISL 2020-21 leaders Mumbai City FC with 22 points from nine matches have lost just one match this season. Ever since their season-opener setback against NorthEast United FC, the Islanders have made a strong comeback and dominated in their following games. Sergio Lobera’s men will aim to win the upcoming tie against ATK Mohun Bagan which will give them a five-point lead, which is currently at two.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan FCcurrently occupy the second position on the ISL table with 20 points from nine games so far. Antonio Habas' side too will look to extend their four-game unbeaten streak against Mumbai City FC.

This will be the first match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC as this being the maiden season for the merged ATK and Mohun Bagan teams.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played in empty sporting venues due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The upcoming match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC and other ISL 2020-21 matches can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Interested viewers can opt to purchase a VIP or Premium subscription plan. They have a choice to opt for the annual VIP plan which costs Rs 399, while the Premium plan is priced at Rs 1,499 for a yeat. They also provide a monthly Premium subscription plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC games on Disney+ Hotstar:

1. On your mobile device, open the App Store/ Google Play Store

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

3. Register on the app with requisite details

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan

5. From the sports section, enjoy live streaming of the match.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.