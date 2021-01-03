ISL 2020-21: How to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to welcome NorthEast United FC as the teams play against each other in the upcoming Indian Super League 2020-21 match, to be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The second fixture of the double-header Sunday is scheduled at 7.30pm IST. Second-positioned ATK Mohun Bagan will be putting forth their best efforts to jump to the top position. With 17 points in their kitty, Antonio Lopez Habas’ look in great form so far.

Facing them on the other side are NorthEast United FC, standing at the sixth position. The team have been consistent with drawing the matches, losing just two so far. Gerard Nus’ men have been playing wisely throughout the ISL 2020-21 campaign, with a possibility of settling themselves in the top four with their current approach.

The current season of the ISL is being played in Goa, at three different venues. However, the ISL 2020-21 matches are being played in safety bubble, and the audience is not allowed to attend the matches in-person. As the matches of the ISL 2020-21 season are being played behind closed doors, the fans can either opt for live telecast or live-stream the matches.

To live stream the ISL 2020-21 matches, football fans can subscribe to the Disney+ Hotstar app online, which comes with VIP or Premium subscription. To buy the annual VIP subscription, a user will have to pay Rs 399. On the other hand, the annual subscription of Disney+Hotstar Premium comes at Rs 1,499, while one can also buy a monthly subscription at just Rs 299.

There is another benefit for Reliance Jio subscribers, who can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For this, all they need to do is download the Jio TV app to enjoy the live streaming on their smartphone.

To watch ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC games on Disney+ Hotstar, follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Open the App Store/Google Play Store on your phone and search for Disney+Hotstar

Step 2: Download the app and install it on your phone

Step 2: Register on the app using mobile number and OTP

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice between VIP and Premium

Step 4: Go to the sports section of the app and enjoy the live streaming of the match.

The ISL 2020-21 game between ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.