ISL 2020-21: How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Today's match on Disney+ Hotstar

ATK Mohun Bagan will be locking horns with Odisha FC today in a match of the ISL 2020-21 at Fatorda Stadium. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

ATK Mohun Bagan started this season on a winning note, defeating Kerala Blasters 1-0. Then, they outperformed East Bengal 2-0 in their second match of the ISL 2020-21. ATK Mohun Bagan are standing at the second spot on the points table with six points.

On the other hand, Odisha FC have played two matches so far in this season. They lost their first match of the ISL 2020-21 to Hyderabad 0-1 and their second fixture against Jamshedpur FC ended in a draw. Odisha FC are placed at the 10th spot with one point.

ATK Mohun Bagan are playing their first season after the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Looking at their winning run, ATK Mohun Bagan are favourites for the upcoming match. Odisha FC will have to shift gears if they want to win against a strong team like ATK Mohun Bagan.

All the matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-2 are being played without the presence of the audience in the stadiums. So, football fans have to watch matches either on TV or Disney+ Hotstar or JioTV.

To enjoy ISL 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will have to buy a subscription plan. Disney+ Hotstar offers VIP and Premium subscription. The VIP only offers a yearly subscription at Rs 399. Under the Premium plan, there is a monthly subscription which costs Rs 299 and a yearly subscription which is priced at Rs 1,499.

Reliance Jio users can also watch the ISL 2020-21 games on Jio TV.

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to PlayStore and in the search box enter Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Install the app

Step 3: Open the app and register

Step 4: Purchase a subscription plan

Step 5: Live-stream the match on the app