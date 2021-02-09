ISL 2020-21: How to watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan had defeated Bengaluru FC in their previous match in ISL 2020-21 by the scoreline 1-0. There is no doubt that the team will be aiming for a double, considering that they are also in a much better form than Bengaluru. The next outing between the two sides is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9 at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed at number two position in the league with nine wins and 30 points from 15 matches. In their latest match, the team defeated Odisha by 4-1. Bengaluru, on the other hand, have been performing below average this season even though they have seen a slight uplift recently. They have only 19 points and four wins from 16 matches, after their latest match against Chennaiyin ended in a 0-0 draw.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST. The Indian audience can live stream the match through Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV app. To start watching the match through Disney+Hotstar app, the football enthusiast will have to buy a plan. The OTT portal offers two plans, including VIP plan for Rs 399 for a year and the annual premium plan for Rs 1499. One can also go for a monthly Premium plan at just Rs 299. In order to begin watching the ISL 2020-21Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Disney+Hotstar, follow these steps:

Step 1: Download the app from Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Make an account on Disney+Hotstar

Step 3: Buy either of the three plans up for supscription

Step 4: Once done, you will be directed to the homepage

Step 5: Go to the sports section, and click on ISL to start watching the match

For watching the match on Jio TV app, you will need to download the app from either Play Store or App Store. Apart from that a mandatory connection of Reliance Jio will also be required.

Here is looking at possible starting 11 of the two sides:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira