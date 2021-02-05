ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Bengaluru FC finally managed to break their four consecutive winless streak by winning their latest match against SC East Bengal by 2-0. Both Bengaluru and Chennaiyin FC have been out of shape in the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. Bengaluru have played 15 matches out of which they have only managed to register their win in four matches including their latest.

The team currently have 18 points and are at the sixth position of the League’s point table. Chennaiyin FC on the other hand have been winless in the last four matches that they have played. The team have only 16 points from 15 fixtures after they lost their latest against Hyderabad by 0-2.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is on Friday February 5 at 7:30 PM IST. The fixture will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. Football enthusiasts in India can watch the February 5 ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on JIO TV and Disney+ Hotstar.

To begin watching the match on JIO TV all you need is an active Reliance JIO connection and the Jio TV app on your device. To start watching the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match all you will have to do is download the JIO TV app from Play Store or App Store. Once installed go to the sports section of the app and start watching the February 5 ISL 2020-21 match.

For the users who prefer watching the tournament on Disney+Hotstar, will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from App Store or Google Play Store

Step 2: Register your account on the app

Step 3: Purchase a plan

Step 4: On homepage look for sports section and select ISL option.

There are two plans from which you can choose, the first is for Rs Rs 399 which is called the VIP plan and the second one is the Premium plan premium plan which is priced at Rs 1499.