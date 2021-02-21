ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

Reigning champions Bengaluru FC will take on FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, on Sunday, February 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

A rejuvenated Bengaluru FC (BFC) have been one of the most improved sides in the league, as they played some exceptional football to see themselves climb up to sixth place currently. The Blues have 22 points from 18 games. They come into this game after a splendid 4-2 win over second-placed Mumbai City FC. The game saw the best of skipper Sunil Chhetri, who scored twice (57', 90') in his 200th game for the club. He was ably aided by Cleiton Silva who also bagged his double (1', 22').

Meanwhile, unbeaten in their last 10 games FC Goa will look to gain maximum points and extend their winning momentum when they clash with the former champions on Sunday. The host state club moved to the fourth spot after a dominant 3-1 win over Odisha FC in their most recent fixture. The Gaur’s with 27 points, same as Hyderabad FC in third and a point adrift of NorthEast United in fifth.

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

