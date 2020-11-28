ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Reviving their old charm, Bengaluru FC will once again be back on ISL field under the captaincy of Sunil Chhetri. After finishing their first Indian Super League 2020-21 fixture against Goa FC with a 2-2 draw, the team will try their best in the upcoming match to stop the opponents from scoring goals. The star players of the match for the team will be Juanan and Silva, who scored goals in the first fixture.

Moving to Hyderabad FC, the team have already won their first fixture against Odisha FC. Despite a winning team at hand, there will be some changes in the playing XI for tonight’s match. With 3 points in their kitty, Hyderabad FC are at rank 4 in the league table.

The Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 outing will take place at 7.30pm IST on Saturday, November 28 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

How to livestream Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All the matches of the ISL 2020-21 are being played in Goa, a popular tourist destination in India. However, it will bring a little disappointment to the football lovers as they will not be able to attend any ISL 2020-21 as a live audience. With security measures due to COVID-19 in place, the only options left with the viewers are either to watch the live telecast on television or to watch the live streaming. ISL 2020-21 has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV to bring the comfort of live streaming at your place.

In order to live stream ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+ Hotstar, one will need to buy any one of the two subscription services offered by the app – Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium service comes at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while one can buy Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at just Rs 399 per year.

Interested viewers can also watch ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV after recharging with selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans. These plans can be anyone out of Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) and Rs 2599 (365 days validity). All these prepaid plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Begin with downloading the Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Now recharge your Jio prepaid account using any one of the prepaid plans listed above

Step 3: Next, you will need to register yourself on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can do this using your mobile number and OTP in order to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 4: In the app, browse the ‘Sports’ section and look for ISL 2020-21 fixtures

Step 5: Click on the live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match