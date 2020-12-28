ISL 2020-21: How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

In the 41st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, defending champions Bengaluru FC will square off against Jamshedpur on Monday, December 28 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Bengaluru FC remained unbeaten this season just before losing their previous game to ATK Mohun Bagan. It was the Blues' first defeat of the season and the only goal of the match came from Mohun Bagan’s David Williams to give his side an easy 1-0 victory. However, Carles Cudarat’s men comfortably sit at the third place with twelve points from seven games so far.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC, had an average season so far in the league. After starting their season with a defeat, the Red Miners too enjoyed an unbeaten run of six matches before losing 1-2 to FC Goa. Owen Coyle’s men have a chance to take three points with a potential win that could take them closer to the top four for the first time this season.

Ashique Kuruniyan injury looks set for a lengthy lay-off, replacing him will be tough for Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur FC have no injury concerns as of now.

The ISL 2020-21 game between Bengaluru FC and Jamsh edpur FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.