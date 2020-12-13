ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Kerala Blasters, who are currently languishing in the ninth position, would be keen to turn things around when they take on former champion Bengaluru FC in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Blasters head coach, Kibu Vicuna, has been quite vocal about his team and has made it clear that they need to across all departments and this match against BFC would be a good place to start making amends.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, have picked up just the one win from four games and hence, would be looking to find some momentum at this stage of the competition.

“We are working to get the points and I think we came very close to have more points. Now, we have six but it could have been eight or 10. We will be trying to improve,” BFC head coach Carles Cuadrat said ahead of the match.

In order to watch the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar, users need to buy the premium subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. If they opt for one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to shell out Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Apart from this, Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which will cost Rs 299.

At the same time, Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For this, they need to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters game will begin at 7.30 pm.