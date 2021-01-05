ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

High flyers Mumbai City FC will look to extend their blazing form when they take on former champions Bengaluru FC in the India Super League (ISL) 2020-21 clash on Tuesday, January 5. The ISL 2020-21 game between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

Reigning champions Bengaluru FC have been inconsistent this season, and find themselves in fifth place, with 12 points from eight games. Carles Cuadrat's side had not lost any of their first six games, however their form tapered off in the last two matches in a row against ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC respectively.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC chasing their maiden ISL title have been the standout team this season. Sergio Lobera’s men have been unbeaten in their last seven matches and racked up five wins in their last six outings. The Islanders are currently a point behind ATK Mohun Bagan and sit at the second place on the ISL points table.

Both sides have met each other on six occasions. Mumbai City FC have the upper hand with three wins, Bengaluru FC are close with two victories, while they both shared points in the remaining fixture.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is played behind closed doors due restrictions induced by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, football fans can enjoy live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and can opt to buy its subscription. Interested people can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription plans. They can avail the annual VIP plan at Rs 399, while the Premium one costs Rs 1,499. The provider also has a monthly subscription plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC games on Disney+ Hotstar.

The ISL 2020-21 game between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm