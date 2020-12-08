ISL 2020-21: How to watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Today's match on Disney+ Hotstar

Fatorda Stadium will witness the 21st match of the ISL 2020-21 between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC today (Tuesday). The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7.30 pm. In their previous clash in the ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0. They are placed at the fifth spot on the points table with five points. Bengaluru FC have played three games so far in this season, out of which they emerged victorious in one, while their two fixtures have ended in draws.

On the other hand, NorthEast United outperformed East Bengal 2-0 in their previous clash in the tournament. They are standing at the third spot on the points table with eight points. NorthEast United have won two of the four matches they have played as of now in the ISL 2020-21. Their two clashes have ended in draws.

In their last five meetings, Bengaluru FC have got the better of NorthEast United FC three times. Out of the remaining two games, one was won by NorthEast United and the other ended in a draw.

