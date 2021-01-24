ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Bengaluru FC have been winless in their last five Indian Super League matches. Most recently, they lost the fixture against Kerala Blasters by 1-2. After this defeat, the team’s interim coach Naushad Moosa said, “The boys certainly tried their best, but we were not lucky enough.” It is quite obvious that the team will be leaving no stone unturned to win their upcoming match against Odisha FC.

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match is on Sunday, January 24 at 7:30 PM IST.

Odisha FC too have been in terrible form since the beginning of the league. Currently, the team occupies the last spot as they only have one win to their credit in the entire series. In their most recent match, the team had faced Hyderabad. The match on January 19 ended with a draw after the two sides scored one goal each.

Football enthusiasts in India can live stream the January 24 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match from anywhere in the country through two apps, JIO TV and Disney+ Hotstar.

If you have an active Reliance Jio connection then it is best if you use the JIO TV app to watch the match. For doing so all you will have to do is download the JIO TV app from App Store or Play Store.

People who do not have a Reliance connection will have to download the Disney+ Hotstar app and will also need to purchase a subscription plan to start watching any ISL match. There are two plans that the person can choose from, the first one is the VIP plan which is for Rs 399 and the second one is for Rs 1499.

Here is how you can go about Disney+ Hotstar app to be able to watch the match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC:

Step 1: install the Disney+ Hotstar app on your device

Step 2: create an account on the OTT portal

Step 3: purchase a subscription plan

Step 4: go to the sports section and find the ISL 2020-21 option to start watching the match.