ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Bengaluru FC will be looking to snap a three-match losing streak in their next game against SC East Bengal in Indian Super League on Saturday. Their last win came over Odisha last month. Since then they have lost to ATK Mohun Bagan by 1-0, Jamshedpur by 1-0 and Mumbai City by 3-1. They are now even behind Jamshedpur who until recently were nowhere close to them in the race. Bengaluru needs long and hard soul searching to find back the winning ways.

The performance of East Bengal has been even worse than their next opponents. In the last five matches, they have won one game, lost one and the rest ended in draws. The one win over Odisha is the only one they have managed so far in this season. They are currently at the ninth place, only above Kerala and Odisha. Even if they win the next match, their position is not going to improve. Nevertheless, those points would be very crucial as the season progresses.

If Bengaluru wins the match, they will move up to fourth place in the table. Against a team like East Bengal, it is not too much to ask for, provided they keep their head in the game.

How to livestream Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches which are being played behind closed doors can be watched on Star Sports network on TV. The match between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

You can subscribe to one of the following two plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP to enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from App Store or Google Play Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number to sign in

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan: Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match

The Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.