ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Chennaiyin FC are in for a huge challenge when they face ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the ISL 2020-21 on Tuesday. Their performance in the tournament so far has been underwhelming and are currently at the seventh place out of the eleven participating teams. With two wins, two losses and three drawn games, they have nine points. They would be desperate for a win here but have a huge hurdle in front of them.

ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the strongest sides in the title race. With five wins in seven games, they have earned 16 points and are placed second in the table. They are only behind Mumbai City in terms of goal difference. They have a shot at the top spot here if they win or draw against Chennaiyin.

The match will be played at GMC Stadium at Bambolim, Goa.

How to livestream Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches are being played in Goa with no-audience attendance rule. These matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports network on TV. The match between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

You can subscribe to one of the following two plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP to enjoy the ISL 2020-21. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number to sign in

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan: Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match

The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.