ISL 2020-21: How to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

The mid-table clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will feature two former ISL champions as Chennaiyin FC take on Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms. The Marina Machans will be in for a challenge as their side takes on familiar foes Bengaluru FC. They started their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC, and a draw against Kerala Blasters FC from the two games in the season. Csaba Laszlo's team sit at the fifth position with four points to their name.

While, defending champions Bengaluru FC are yet to post a win in the tournament and have settled for a couple of draws in their first two games. The Blues drew their opening game against FC Goa 2-2 and the second game against Hyderabad FC ended in a goalless draw. They sit a notch below their opponents at sixth place with just two points in the tournament.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC game will begin at 7.30 pm.