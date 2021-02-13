ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Indian Super League 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match will be played on Saturday, February 13 at the GMC stadium. This will be the second time that the two sides will face each other. In the previous match, Chennai had beaten Goa by 2-1 on December 19. Currently, Goa is in much better form as compared to Chennai. As of now, Goa have five wins and 23 points from 16 matches while Chennai have three wins and 17 points from 17 matches. In terms of latest match, Chennai lost the kick off against Jamshedpur by 0-1 and Goa had a draw against Mumbai after the two teams scored three goals each.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST.

For live streaming the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa on Disney+Hotstar app follow these steps:

Step 1: Download the app on your device from Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Make an account on the portal

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: You can now start watching the match by going to the sports section of Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar has three subscription plans for its users. The first one is the annual VIP plan for Rs 399, while the second is the Premium plan for Rs 1499 for a year. One can also opt for Premium monthly pack for Rs 299.

For watching the match on Jio TV app, you need to have a Reliance Jio connection and the app. If you have both of these then you can start enjoying all the ISL 2020-21 matches on any of your devices.

Here is looking at the probable playing 11 of the two sides:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo