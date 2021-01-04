ISL 2020-21: How to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will lock horns with Hyderabad FC (HFC) in their first Indian Super League (ISL) game of 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday, January 4.

CFC are currently placed seventh with 10 points from eight games so far. HFC are one place below Chennaiyin, standing in eighth place with nine points from equal number of games as their Monday opponents.

Chennaiyin are unbeaten in their last four outings and they will take positives from their fighting scoreless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan last time out. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost their previous three games and will look to gain maximum points and put an end to their losing streak.

Csaba Laszlo will miss the services of Rafael Crivellaro after the midfielder is ruled out due to an injury. Meanwhile, Nikhil Poojary and Liston Colaco are likely to miss playing against Chennaiyin as the duo are injured.

The ISL 2020-21 season is being played behind closed doors and sans crowds. This is little sad for football fans in the country. However, they can still enjoy the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar by choosing one of the subscription plans offered by the app. Disney+ Hotstar currently provides VIP or Premium subscription. The annual VIP and Premium plans are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 1,499, respectively, while a one-month subscription of Premium costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app. To avail the streaming, they need to recharge their Jio prepaid numbers with selected plans. They also get a complementary Disney+ Hotstar subscription with the recharge.

To watch ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC games on Disney+ Hotstar, follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Open the App Store/Google Play Store on your smartphone

Step 2: Download and install Disney+ Hotstar app on your phone

Step 2: Register on the app using your mobile number and the OTP received

Step 3: Purchase the subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the live streaming of the match from the sports section

The ISL 2020-21 game between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.