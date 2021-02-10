ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

Two struggling sides in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with each other at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday, February 10.Both sides have been struggling this season and are currently in the bottom half of the ISL points table.

Jamshedpur FC currently occupy the seventh position, while Chennaiyin FC are a spot below, at eighth. Chennaiyin FC are on a five-match winless streak and have been guilty of missing out on good chances in the past. They have scored the least number of goals (11) and conceding 16. Their opponent Jamshedpur FC's condition isn't much better either and have won just once in their last seven matches. They too have a negative goal difference having scored 15, while conceding 19 so far.

The ISL 2020-21 encounter between the two sides is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

