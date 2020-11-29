ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

The south derby is all set to take on the seventh season of the Indian Super League on November 29 as Chennaiyin FC will be go head-to-head against Kerala Blasters in the second clash of the double header Sunday. Chennaiyin FC, continuing their winning game this season, have already claimed victory in their first outing of ISL 2020-21. Making any game look at ease, Chennaiyin FC have picked the momentum required for a winning campaign this season.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, still struggle to stabilize themselves as they have not scored a victory despite playing two matches already. While they tasted defeat against newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC did not leave them with a win either. Their second fixture resulted in a 2-2 draw. However, the game will be expected to improve in the clash against Chennaiyin FC.

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played at 7pm at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

How to livestream ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches are being hosted at three different venues in Goa – GMC Stadium, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium. However, these matches are being played inside a secure bio-bubble, making it impossible for football lovers to be live audience at the ISL venues. However, the football lovers need not be disappointed at this news, as they have the option to live stream the matches anytime on their devices. ISL 2020-21 matches are being live streamed on Disney+Hostar app and Jio TV.

To live stream ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+ Hotstar, the consumers can buy either of the two subscription services – Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. While the Disney+ Hotstar Premium service is priced at Rs 299 per month, you can also buy yearly subscription at Rs 1499 per year. Another service, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, costs you just Rs 399 per year.

You can also login to Disney+Hostar app or Jio TV using selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans. You can select any one plans out of Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) or Rs 2599 (365 days validity). All these prepaid plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download the Disney+ Hotstar app on your device from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: You can recharge your JIO number with the prepaid plans listed above

Step 3: Once done, register yourself on the Disney+ Hotstar app using your mobile number and OTP as login credentials to sign in

Step 4: On Disney+ Hotstar app, visit the ‘Sports’ section and look for ISL 2020-21 fixtures

Step 5: Select Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming option and enjoy the match