ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Today's Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Chennaiyin FC are going to lock horns with the Odisha FC in their upcoming match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. Sunday’s game will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

It is going to be an interesting match as both the teams are in desperation to win. While Csaba Laszlo’s side will give their all to get back to their winning ways, the Odisha team has finally experienced victory in their last match and it will be a bit tough for them to outright surrender.

The Chennaiyin have played nine matches and have 10 points in their kitty. While they sit on the eighth spot, their last three games have resulted in two ties and one loss. Their opponents, however, sit at the bottom of the points table, having played 9 games and scoring only 5 points.

But, all is not lost as Stuart Baxter’s men come directly from a rebirth of some sorts following a 4-2 win.

This season of ISL is being conducted with no audience in attendance due to the pandemic.

The games of IPL 2020-21 are being telecast on Jio TV as well so Reliance Jio subscribers can enjoy the live streaming by downloading the Jio TV app on their smartphones.

The ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 5 pm IST on Sunday, January 10.