ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

The clash between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal pushing for a better position on the Indian Super League standings will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday, January 18, when former two-time ISL champions take on debutants SC East Bengal.

Chennaiyin FC will aim for a win over SC East Bengal, as it can move them back into the playoffs spot leaping over Hyderabad FC. The Marina Machans come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Odisha FC. The former ISL champions after a bleak season have managed to stay unbeaten in four of their last five outings.

Meanwhile, debutants SC East Bengal will be looking to regroup in the second half of the current season. As so far they have had an uphill campaign to accumulate points. However, the Kolkata team are on a six-match unbeaten run with four draws and two wins. A win for them will put them level on points with their opponents.

Both sides have clashed once earlier this season in the ISL which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm